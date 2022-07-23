Chapter 7, Problem 33c
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions.(c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (b) Using Equation 7.1 and assuming that core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant, S, calculate Zeff for the 2p electrons in both ions.
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (d) For isoelectronic ions, how are effective nuclear charge and ionic radius related?
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (a) List the atoms in order of increasing size.
Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions in order of increasing size. Se2−,Te2−, Se
True or false? c. S2− is larger than K+.
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 2.01 Å (Li–F), 2.82 Å (Na–Cl), 3.30 Å (K–Br), and 3.67 Å (Rb–I), respectively. b. Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.