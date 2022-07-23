Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 33c

Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions.(c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.

Hey everyone in this example, we're given the atoms sodium flooring and oxygen were given their order of atomic size, where it's determined that sodium is going to be the largest autumn and were given their order based on ionic size where it's determined that the oxygen an ion is the largest ion. And according to the prompt, we need to click or select the statement that best explains the difference in the orders of ionic and atomic sizes. So looking at our order of ionic size, we can agree that oxygen was likely chosen as an an ion to be the largest ion due to the fact that it has this two minus ion charge, which we recall means it gained two more electrons versus our fluoride and sodium cat ion, which have less electrons. And so we would recall the trend that the greater the number of electrons in an atom will therefore correspond to a larger ion size. Now looking at the order of atomic size, we agreed that sodium is the largest atom and this is likely due to the fact that they probably recalled the trend on our periodic table for atomic radius. And we would recall that this trend increases as we go towards the bottom left of our periodic table. And so we would recognize that sodium is located in Group one A which you recognize is around this area of our periodic table. So it's furthest towards the left in comparison to oxygen and flooring, which oxygen is located in group six A and flooring is located in Group 78, which are more towards the right and opposite of our trend for increasing atomic radius. And so we would agree that therefore sodium is the largest atom. So based on what we've outlined, we can state that choice A. Is the best statement to choose, because it states that atomic radius depends on location of the atoms on the periodic table which we did outline above. For sodium and the ionic radius depends on the number of electrons and charge of the ion, which we did state that oxygen two minus anna will gain two electrons based on its two minus charge. So A is the best choice as our final answer. I hope everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
