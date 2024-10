Chapter 7, Problem 7

When a metal strip is placed in HCl(aq), a reaction occurs as indicated by the bubbles of gas formed on the surface of the metal. Which of the following could be the identities of the metal and the gas involved in this reaction?

a. Pt, H 2

b. Pt, O 2

c. Zn, H 2

d. Zn, O 2

e. Fe, Cl