Chapter 8, Problem 48a
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2
Video transcript
(b) If you were to put HBr under very high pressure, so its bond length decreased significantly, would its dipole moment increase, decrease, or stay the same, if you assume that the effective charges on the atoms do not change?
The bromine monofluoride molecule, BrF, has a bond length of 1.76 Å and a dipole moment of 1.29 D. a. Which atom of the molecule is expected to have a negative charge?
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) PbCl4 and RbCl.
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) SbCl5 and AlF3.
Draw Lewis structures that satisfy the octet rule for the following molecules and ions: c. SO32−
Draw Lewis structures that satisfy the octet rule for the following molecules and ions: d. HCN (H and N are both bonded to C),