Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 48a
Chapter 8, Problem 48a

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2

Video transcript

Hello everyone today we are being asked to give the systematic name for A. I. F. Seven and B. C. A. O. H. Two. We'll start with a first. So we have i. f. seven. The first thing you want to do is recognize what these symbols represent for I. I. Represents iodine and civil. Right it out is this. And then we want to note that we have seven F. And F. Is a symbol for flooring. And since we have seven we're going to call this hep to fluoride because there's seven floor oh. Comes from the fact that it's from florian. And the I. D. E. Ending is because when we have two non metals, we name the first one as is on the periodic table and we name the second one ending an I. D. So the official name for this compound is iodine hep to fluoride for B. We have a oh H. Two. Now see A. Is a main group element. And on the periodic table it stands for calcium hydroxide or oh H. O. H. Stands for hydroxide on the periodic on the periodic table. And since we have two of them we're going to say two times that hydroxide. But since this is a poly atomic ion, we do not need to lead it with a prefix. So this name would be considered calcium hydroxide. I hope this helped. And until next time
