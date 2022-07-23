Chapter 8, Problem 48a

In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl 4 and CaF 2

