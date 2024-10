Chapter 9, Problem 13

One of the 2p orbitals with phases is shown in the figure.

a. Which 2p orbital is it?

b. Which of the statements about the orbital is or are true?

i. The two lobes are equal in size but opposite in sign.

ii. The probability of finding an electron is positive in one direction and negative in the opposite direction.

iii. The phase information for the orbital is lost when the wave function is squared. [Section 9.8]