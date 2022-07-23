Some progressive hair coloring products marketed to men, such as Grecian Formula 16, contain lead acetate Pb(CH3CO2)2. As the coloring solution is rubbed on the hhair, the Pb2+ ions react with the sulfur atoms in hair proteins to give lead(II) sulfide (PbS), which is black. A typical coloring solution contains 0.3 mass% Pb(CH3CO2)2, and about 2 mL of the solution is used per application. (b) Suppose the hair is washed with shampoo and water that has pH = 5.50. How many washings would be required to remove 50% of the black color? Assume that 3 gal of water is used per washing and that the water becomes saturated with PbS. (c) Does the calculated number of washings look reason-able, given that frequent application of the coloring solution is recommended? What process(es) in addition to dissolution might contribute to the loss of color?