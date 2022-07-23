Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 86a
Chapter 1, Problem 86a

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (a) 35.0445 g

Hello everyone. Today. We are being asked to determine if the following statement is true or false. There are more significant figures in 0. than and 0.00088. So The first thing you wanna do is you want to analyze each number. So first we'll do 0.088 when it comes to significant figures. Any whole number greater than zero can be accounted for as a stick fig. So therefore this first number has to significant figures. As for the 2nd 1, 0.00088, we once again have two non zero integers. Therefore we have two significant figures as well. Therefore the answer is false as each of these numbers have the same number of significant figures, which is to I hope this helped and until next time.
Assume that the kinetic energy of a 1400 kg car moving at 115 km/h (Problem 1.78) is converted entirely into heat. How many calories of heat are released, and what amount of water in liters could be heated from 20.0 °C to 50.0 °C by the car's energy? (One calorie raises the temperature of 1 mL of water by 1 °C)

Which of the following statements uses exact numbers? (a) 1 ft = 12 in. (b) 1 cal = 4.184 J (c) The height of Mt. Everest is 29,035 ft. (d) The world record for the 1-mile run, set by Morocco's Hicham el Guerrouj in July 1999, is 3 minutes, 43.13 seconds
What is the difference in mass between a nickel that weighs 4.8 g and a nickel that weighs 4.8673 g?
How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (b) 59.0001 cm

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (c) 0.030 03 kg

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (d) 0.004 50 m

