Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 12
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 12

An unknown gas is found to diffuse through a porous membrane 2.92 times more slowly than H2. What is the molecular weight of the gas? (a) 17.0 g/mol (b) 5.84 g/mol (c) 8.52 g/mol

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone. An unidentified gas diffuses 1.33 times more slowly than chlorine gas through a porous membrane. What is the gasses molecular weight. So what we want to recall is that for our fusion of a gas, we would say that the rate of that gas is inversely proportional to its square root of the molar mass. So this is our infusion formula of a gas recall that a fusion is where gas particles are traveling through a small hole, which is where we have or small opening, which is why our prompt states we have a porous membrane. So what we want to do is write out a relationship where the rate of our unknown gas Divided by our rate of our chlorine gas is equal to the square root of our molar mass of our chlorine gas divided by the molar mass of our unknown gas. Where according to our prompt, this entire quotient should equal 1.33. So we are going to refer to our periodic tables to find the molar mass of chlorine gas. And we would see that according to our periodic table chlorine gas has a molar mass of 70.90 g per mole. So, plugging in our known into our equation will have that our square root. Sorry, So our square root Where we have our molar mass of chlorine gas being 70.90 g per mole Divided by our molar mass of our unknown gas is equal to 1.33. And to simplify this, we're going to first focus on taking the square root of both sides to get rid of that square root term. Where we will now be able to say that we have 70. g per mole divided by the molar mass of our unknown gas equal to a value of 1.7689. And then simplifying further, we're just going to recall that in algebra when we have diagonals, we can just trade places. So what we're going to have is that 70.90 g per mole divided by 1.7689 is equal to a value of 40 g per mole. And this would be our final answer as the molecular weight of our unknown gas. I hope everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two 112-L tanks are filled with gas at 330 K. One contains 5.00 mol of Kr, and the other contains 5.00 mol of O2. Considering the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties.

(c) Average speed

112
views
Textbook Question

Two identical 732.0-L tanks each contain 212.0 g of gas at 293 K, with neon in one tank and nitrogen in the other. Based on the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties.

(a) Average speed

107
views
Textbook Question
The coldest temperature recorded at ground level on Earth was -89.2 °C at the Vostok Station in Antarctica. What is the speed of a nitrogen molecule at this temperature? (LO 10.9) (a) 933 m/s (b) 40.2 m/s (c) 404 m/s (d) 12.8 m/s
739
views
Textbook Question
Identify the true statement about deviations from ideal gas behavior. (LO 10.12) (a) The attractive forces between gas particles cause the true volume of the sample to be larger than predicted by the ideal gas law. (b) The attractive forces between gas particles most influence the volume of a sample at low pressure. (c) The volume of the gas particles themselves most influences the volume of the sample at low pressure. (d) The volume of the gas particles themselves causes the true volume of the sample to be larger than predicted by the ideal gas law.
710
views
Textbook Question
A glass tube has one end in a dish of mercury and the other end closed by a stopcock. The distance from the surface of the mercury to the bottom of the stopcock is 850 mm. The apparatus is at 25 °C, and the mercury level in the tube is the same as that in the dish.

(a) Show on drawing (1) what the approximate level of mercury in the tube will be when the temperature of the entire apparatus is lowered from +25 °C to -25 °C.
477
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:

Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (a) the temperature is increased from 300 K to 450 K at constant pressure

686
views