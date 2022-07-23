Chapter 10, Problem 12
An unknown gas is found to diffuse through a porous membrane 2.92 times more slowly than H2. What is the molecular weight of the gas? (a) 17.0 g/mol (b) 5.84 g/mol (c) 8.52 g/mol
Two 112-L tanks are filled with gas at 330 K. One contains 5.00 mol of Kr, and the other contains 5.00 mol of O2. Considering the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties.
(c) Average speed
Two identical 732.0-L tanks each contain 212.0 g of gas at 293 K, with neon in one tank and nitrogen in the other. Based on the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties.
(a) Average speed
Assume that you have a sample of gas in a cylinder with a movable piston, as shown in the following drawing:
Redraw the apparatus to show what the sample will look like after (a) the temperature is increased from 300 K to 450 K at constant pressure