A driver with a nearly empty fuel tank may say she is 'running on fumes.' If a 15.0-gallon automobile gas tank had only gasoline vapor remaining in it, what is the farthest the vehicle could travel if it gets 20.0 miles per gallon on liquid gasoline? Assume the average molar mass of molecules in gasoline is 105 g/mol, the density of liquid gasoline is 0.75 g/mL, the pressure is 743 mm Hg, and the temperature is 25 °C.