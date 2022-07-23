Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
Chapter 10, Problem 55
If 2.00 g of N2 gas has a volume of 0.40 L and a pressure of 6.0 atm, what is its Kelvin temperature?
Verified Solution
Video duration:3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which sample contains more molecules: 1.00 L of O2 at STP, 1.00 L of air at STP, or 1.00 L of H2 at STP?
983
views
Textbook Question
A compressed air tank carried by scuba divers has a volume of 8.0 L and a pressure of 140 atm at 20 °C. What is the volume of air in the tank in liters at STP?
1679
views
Textbook Question
If 15.0 g of CO2 gas has a volume of 0.30 L at 300 K, what is its pressure in millimeters of mercury?
995
views
Textbook Question
The matter in interstellar space consists almost entirely of hydrogen atoms at a temperature of 100 K and a density of approximately 1 atom>cm3. What is the gas pressure in millimeters of mercury?
941
views
Textbook Question
A small cylinder of helium gas used for filling balloons has a volume of 2.30 L and a pressure of 13,800 kPa at 25 °C. How many balloons can you fill if each one has a volume of 1.5 L and a pressure of 1.25 atm at 25 °C?
1805
views
Textbook Question
Dry ice (solid CO2) has occasionally been used as an 'explosive' in mining. A hole is drilled, dry ice and a small amount of gunpowder are placed in the hole, a fuse is added, and the hole is plugged. When lit, the exploding gunpowder rapidly vaporizes the dry ice, building up an immense pressure. Assume that 500.0 g of dry ice is placed in a cavity with a volume of 0.800 L and the ignited gunpowder heats the CO2 to 700 K. What is the final pressure inside the hole?
1002
views