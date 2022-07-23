Chapter 10, Problem 137b
The apparatus shown consists of three temperature-jacketed 1.000-L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb A contains a mixture of H2O(g), CO2(g), and N2(g) at 25 °C and a total pressure of 564 mm Hg. Bulb B is empty and is held at a temperature of -70 °C. Bulb C is also empty and is held at a temperature of -190 °C. The stopcocks are closed, and the volume of the lines connecting the bulbs is zero. CO2 sublimes at -78 °C, and N2 boils at -196 °C.
(b) How many moles of H2O are in the system?
(a) The stopcock between A and B is opened, and the system is allowed to come to equilibrium. The pressure in A and B is now 219 mm Hg. What do bulbs A and B contain?