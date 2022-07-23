Chapter 10, Problem 137b

The apparatus shown consists of three temperature-jacketed 1.000-L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb A contains a mixture of H 2 O(g), CO 2 (g), and N 2 (g) at 25 °C and a total pressure of 564 mm Hg. Bulb B is empty and is held at a temperature of -70 °C. Bulb C is also empty and is held at a temperature of -190 °C. The stopcocks are closed, and the volume of the lines connecting the bulbs is zero. CO 2 sublimes at -78 °C, and N 2 boils at -196 °C. (b) How many moles of H 2 O are in the system?

Verified Solution

