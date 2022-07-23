Chapter 12, Problem 144b

Small molecules with C'C double bonds, called monomers, can join with one another to form long chain molecules called polymers. Thus, acrylonitrile, H2C'CHCN, polymerizes under appropriate conditions to give polyacrylonitrile, a common starting material for producing the carbon fibers used in composites. (b) Use the bond dissociation energies in Table 7.1 to calculate ΔH per H2C'CHCN unit for the conversion of acrylonitrile to polyacrylonitrile. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 7m 7m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked