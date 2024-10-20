Problem 54

The dissolution of CaCl2(s) in water is exothermic, with ΔHsoln= - 81.3 kJ>mol. If you were to prepare a 1.00 m solution of CaCl2 beginning with water at 25.0 °C, what would the final temperature of the solution be in °C? Assume that the specific heats of both pure H2O and the solution are the same, 4.18 J>1K g2.