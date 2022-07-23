Ch.13 - Solutions & Their Properties
Chapter 13, Problem 85
At an altitude of 10,000 ft, the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs is about 68 mm Hg. What is the concentration in mg/L of dissolved O2 in blood (or water) at this partial pres- sure and a normal body temperature of 37 °C? The solubil- ity of O2 in water at 37 °C and 1 atm partial pressure is 1.93 * 10-3 mol>L.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Lactose, C12H22O11, is a naturally occurring sugar found in mammalian milk. A 0.335 M solution of lactose in water has a density of 1.0432 g/L at 20 °C. What is the concentra- tion of this solution in the following units? (b) Mass percent
1055
views
Textbook Question
Look at the solubility graph in Figure 13.7, and estimate which member of each of the following pairs has the higher molar solubility at the given temperature. (b) CH3CO2Na or glucose at 20 °C
1141
views
Textbook Question
Fish generally need an O2 concentration in water of at least 4 mg/L for survival. What partial pressure of oxygen above the water in atmospheres at 0 °C is needed to obtain this concentration? The solubility of O2 in water at 0 °C and 1 atm partial pressure is 2.21 * 10-3 mol>L.
843
views
Textbook Question
When 1 mL of toluene is added to 100 mL of benzene (bp 80.1 °C), the boiling point of the benzene solution rises, but when 1 mL of benzene is added to 100 mL of toluene (bp 110.6 °C), the boiling point of the toluene solution falls. Explain.
836
views
Textbook Question
When 9.12 g of HCl was dissolved in 190 g of water, the freezing point of the solution was - 4.65 °C. What is the value of the van't Hoff factor for HCl?
653
views
Textbook Question
A solution concentration must be expressed in molality when considering boiling-point elevation or freezing-point depression but can be expressed in molarity when consider- ing osmotic pressure. Why?
843
views