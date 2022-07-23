Skip to main content
Ch.13 - Solutions & Their Properties
Chapter 13, Problem 85

At an altitude of 10,000 ft, the partial pressure of oxygen in the lungs is about 68 mm Hg. What is the concentration in mg/L of dissolved O2 in blood (or water) at this partial pres- sure and a normal body temperature of 37 °C? The solubil- ity of O2 in water at 37 °C and 1 atm partial pressure is 1.93 * 10-3 mol>L.

