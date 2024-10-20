Skip to main content
Ch.13 - Solutions & Their Properties
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 - Solutions & Their PropertiesProblem 127
Chapter 13, Problem 127

What is the reason behind the boiling point of a solution being 100.8 °C when 71 g of Na2SO4 is dissolved in 1.00 kg of water?

Step 1: Understand the concept of boiling point elevation, which is a colligative property. It depends on the number of solute particles in a solution, not their identity.
Step 2: Calculate the molality of the solution. First, determine the molar mass of Na2SO4 by adding the atomic masses of its constituent elements: Na (22.99 g/mol), S (32.07 g/mol), and O (16.00 g/mol).
Step 3: Convert the mass of Na2SO4 (71 g) to moles using its molar mass. Then, calculate the molality by dividing the moles of Na2SO4 by the mass of the solvent (water) in kilograms.
Step 4: Determine the van't Hoff factor (i) for Na2SO4. Since it dissociates into 3 ions (2 Na+ and 1 SO4^2-), i = 3.
Step 5: Use the boiling point elevation formula: \( \Delta T_b = i \cdot K_b \cdot m \), where \( \Delta T_b \) is the boiling point elevation, \( K_b \) is the ebullioscopic constant for water (0.512 °C/m), and m is the molality. Calculate \( \Delta T_b \) and add it to the normal boiling point of water (100 °C) to find the new boiling point.
Textbook Question
If cost per gram were not a concern, which of the following substances would be the most efficient per unit mass for melting snow from sidewalks and roads: glucose 1C6H12O62, LiCl, NaCl, or CaCl2? Explain.
Open Question
Cellobiose is a sugar obtained by degradation of cellulose. If 200.0 mL of an aqueous solution containing 1.500 g of cellobiose at 25.0 °C gives rise to an osmotic pressure of 407.2 mm Hg, what is the molecular weight of cellobiose?
Open Question
The freezing point of a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of hydrogen fluoride, HF, in 500 g of water is -3.8 °C, but the freezing point of a solution prepared by dissolving 1.00 mol of hydrogen chloride, HCl, in 500 g of water is -7.4 °C. Explain.
Open Question
When a 2.850 g mixture of the sugars sucrose (C12H22O11) and fructose (C6H12O6) was dissolved in water to a volume of 1.50 L, the resultant solution gave an osmotic pressure of 0.1843 atm at 298.0 K. What is Xsucrose of the mixture?
Textbook Question
Bromine is sometimes used as a solution in tetrachloro- methane, CCl4. What is the vapor pressure in mm Hg of a solution of 1.50 g of Br2 in 145.0 g of CCl4 at 300 K? The vapor pressure of pure bromine at 300 K is 30.5 kPa, and the vapor pressure of CCl4 is 16.5 kPa.
Textbook Question
There's actually much more in seawater than just dissolved NaCl. Major ions present include 19,000 ppm Cl-, 10,500 ppm Na+, 2650 ppm SO 2-, 1350 ppm Mg2+, 400 ppm Ca2+, 380 ppm K+, 140 ppm HCO3-, and 65 ppm Br-. (a) What is the total molality of all ions present in seawater?
