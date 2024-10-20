- Use the following equation and graph to answer questions 1 and 2. Hydrogen iodide decomposes at 410 °C, according the reaction: 2 HI1g2¡H21g2 + I21g2 The graph shows how the concentration of HI changes over time. What is the average rate of loss of HI over the time period 0–40 s (LO 14.1) (a) 7.5 * 10-3 M>s (b) 4.8 * 10-3 M>s (c) 3.0 * 10-2 M>s (d) 3.5 * 10-3 M>s
Problem 1
- The gas phase decomposition of HI has the following rate law: 2 HI1g2¡H21g2 + I21g2 Rate = k3HI42 At 443 °C, k = 30.1 M-1 min-1. If the initial concentration of HI is 0.010 M, what is the concentration after 1.5 hours? (LO 14.8) (a) 6.9 * 10-3 M (b) 1.8 * 10-3 M (c) 3.6 * 10-4 M (d) 8.9 * 10-4 M
Problem 8
- Chlorine monoxide (ClO) decomposes at room temperature according to the reaction 2 ClO1g2¡Cl21g2 + O21g2 The concentration of ClO was monitored over time, and three graphs were made:
Problem 9
What is the rate law for the reaction? (LO 14.9) (a) Rate = k (b) Rate = k3ClO4 (c) Rate = k3ClO42 (d) Rate = k3ClO43 M14_MCMU6230_
- A key reaction in the upper atmosphere is O31g2 + O1g2 ¡ 2 O21g2 For this process, the energy of activation for the forward reaction, Ea1fwd2, is 19 kJ/mol, and the enthalpy change for the reaction, ΔHrxn, is -392 kJ>mol. What is the energy of activation for the reverse reaction, Ea1reverse2? (LO 14.10) (a) 411 kJ/mol (b) 392 kJ/mol (c) 373 kJ/mol (d) 196 kJ/mol
Problem 11
- To answer questions 13–15, refer to the mechanism: H2O21aq2 + I-1aq2¡OH-1aq2 + HOI1aq2 Slower, rate-determining HOI1aq2 + I-1aq2¡OH-1aq2 + I21aq2 Faster 2 OH-1aq2 + 2 H3O+1aq2¡4 H2O1l2 Faster Identify the catalyst and intermediate(s) in the mechanism. (LO 14.12, 14.16) (a) Catalyst = I-, intermediates = OH-, HOI (b) Catalyst = H3O+, intermediate = HOI (c) No catalyst, intermediate = I2 (d) No catalyst, intermediates = OH-, HOI
Problem 13
Problem 14.56a
Ammonia is manufactured in large amounts by the reaction
N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
(a) How is the rate of consumption of H2 related to the rate of consumption of N2?
- (b) Write the balanced reaction that corresponds to the data in the graph.
Problem 39
Problem 40a
The following reaction is first order in A (red spheres) and first order in B (blue spheres): A + B → Products Rate = k[A][B]
(a) What are the relative rates of this reaction in vessels (1)–(4)? Each vessel has the same volume.
Problem 40b
The following reaction is first order in A (red spheres) and first order in B (blue spheres): A + B → Products Rate = k[A][B]
(b) What are the relative values of the rate constant k for vessels (1)–(4)?
- Consider the first-order decomposition of A molecules (red spheres) in three vessels of equal volume. (1)-(3)
Problem 41
(c) How will the rates and half-lives be affected if the volume of each vessel is decreased by a factor of 2?
Problem 41b
Consider the first-order decomposition of A molecules (red spheres) in three vessels of equal volume. (1)-(3)
(b) What are the relative half-lives of the reactions in vessels (1)–(3)?
- Consider the first-order reaction AS B in which A molecules (red spheres) are converted to B molecules (blue spheres).
Problem 42
(a) Given the pictures at t = 0 min and t = 1 min, draw pictures that show the number of A and B molecules present at t = 2 min and t = 3 min.
Problem 43b
The following pictures represent the progress of the reaction AS B in which A molecules (red spheres) are converted to B molecules (blue spheres).
(b) Draw a picture that shows the number of A and B molecules present at t = 3 min.
Problem 43c
The following pictures represent the progress of the reaction AS B in which A molecules (red spheres) are converted to B molecules (blue spheres).
(c) Suppose that each sphere represents 6.0⨉1021 molecules and that the volume of the container is 1.0 L. What is the rate constant for the reaction in the usual units?
- The following pictures represent the progress of a reaction in which two A molecules combine to give a more complex molecule A2, 2 AS A2.
Problem 44
(b) What is the rate law?
- What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions? (a)
Problem 45
(b)
(c)
- The relative rates of the reaction A + B S AB in vessels (1)–(3) are 4:4:1. Red spheres represent A molecules, and blue spheres represent B molecules. (1)-(3)
Problem 46
(a) What is the order of the reaction in A and B?
Problem 48b
Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:
A + BC → AC + B
AC + D → A + CD
The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:
(b) Write structural formulas for all species present at reaction stages 1–5. Identify each species as a reactant, product, catalyst, intermediate, or transition state.
Problem 48c
Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:
A + BC → AC + B
AC + D → A + CD
The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:
(c) Which of the two steps in the mechanism is the rate-determining step? Write the rate law for the overall reaction.
Problem 48d
Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:
A + BC → AC + B
AC + D → A + CD
The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:
(d) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic? Add labels to the diagram that show the values of the energy of reaction ΔE and the activation energy Ea for the overall reaction.
- Draw a plausible transition state for the bimolecular reaction of nitric oxide with ozone. Use dashed lines to indicate the atoms that are weakly linked together in the transition state. NO(g) + O3(g) NO2(g) + O2(g)
Problem 49
- Use the information in Table 14.1 and Figure 14.1 to estimate the instantaneous rate of appearance of NO2 at t = 350 s by calculating the average rate of appearance of NO2 over the following time intervals centered on t = 350 s. (a) 0 to 700 s (b) 100 to 600 s (c) 200 to 500 s (d) 300 to 400 s Which is the best estimate, and why?
Problem 52
Problem 54a
From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of N2O5 at t = 200 s.
Problem 54b
From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of N2O5.
Problem 55a
From a plot of the concentration–time data in Worked Example 14.9, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of NO2 at t = 100 s.
Problem 55b
From a plot of the concentration–time data in Worked Example 14.9, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of NO2.
- Ammonia is manufactured in large amounts by the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2S 2 NH31g2 (b) How is the rate of formation of NH3 related to the rate of consumption of N2?
Problem 56
- Chlorite is reduced by bromide in acidic solution according to the following balanced equation: ClO2 -1aq2 + 4 Br-1aq2 + 4 H+1aq2S Cl-1aq2 + 2 Br21aq2 + 2 H2O1l2 (a) If Δ3Br24>Δt = 4.8 * 10-6 M>s, what is the value of Δ3ClO2 -4>Δt during the same time interval?
Problem 58
- The reaction 2NO1g2 + 2 H21g2S N21g2 + 2 H2O1g2 is first order in H2 and second order in NO. Write the rate law, and specify the units of the rate constant.
Problem 61
- Initial rate data at 25 °C are listed in the table for the reaction NH4 +1aq2 + NO2 -1aq2S N21g2 + 2 H2O1l2
Problem 66
(b) What is the value of the rate constant?
