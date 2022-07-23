Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Chapter 14, Problem 142
A 0.500 L reaction vessel equipped with a movable piston is filled completely with a 3.00% aqueous solution of hydrogen peroxide. The H2O2 decomposes to water and O2 gas in a first-order reaction that has a half-life of 10.7 h. As the reaction proceeds, the gas formed pushes the piston against a constant external atmospheric pressure of 738 mm Hg. Calculate the PV work done (in joules) after a reaction time of 4.02 h. (You may assume that the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL and that the temperature of the system is maintained at 20 °C.)
