Problem 15.62b

The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =

7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp

for each of the following reactions?

(b) 4 AsH31g2 ∆ 2 As21g2 + 6 H21g2