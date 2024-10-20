- The reaction A21g2 + B21g2 ∆ 2 AB1g2 has an equilib- rium constant Kc = 9. The following figure represents a reaction mixture that contains A2 molecules (red), B2 mol- ecules (blue), and AB molecules. What statement about the mixture is true? (LO 15.5)
(a) The mixture is at equilibrium, and there will be no net shift in reaction direction. (b) The reaction will shift toward the reactants to reach equilibrium. (c) The reaction will shift toward the products to reach equilibrium. (d) More information is needed to answer this question.
- For the general, single-step reaction A1g2 + B1g2 ∆ AB1g2, Kc = 4.5 * 10-6, which of the following statements is true? (LO 15.16) (a) Ea 1forward2 6 Ea 1reverse2 (b) The equilibrium mixture contains mostly products. (c) kr 7 kf (d) The reaction is exothermic.
If Kc = 7.5×10−9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction
(a) 2 NO(g) → N2(g) + O2(g)
If Kc = 7.5×10−9 at 1000 K for the reaction N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g), give the value of Kc at 1000 K for the reaction
(b) NO(g) → 1/2 N2(g) + 1/2 O2(g)
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =
7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp
for each of the following reactions?
(b) 4 AsH31g2 ∆ 2 As21g2 + 6 H21g2
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp =
7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp
for each of the following reactions?
(c) 9 H21g2 + 3 As21g2 ∆ 6 AsH31g2
The reaction
2 PH31g2 + As21g2 ∆ 2 AsH31g2 + P21g2
has Kp = 2.9 * 10-5 at 873 K. At the same temperature,
what is Kp for each of the following reactions?
(a) 2 AsH31g2 + P21g2 ∆ 2 PH31g2 + As21g2
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant at 427 °C for the reaction
Na O1s2 + 1>2 O 1g2 ∆ Na O 1s2
given the following equilibrium constants at 427 °C.
Na2O1s2 ∆ 2 Na1l2 + 1>2 O21g2 Kc = 2 * 10-25 Na O 1s2 ∆ 2 Na1l2 + O 1g2 K = 5 * 10-29
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction 4 NH31g2 + 3 O21g2 ∆ 2 N21g2 + 6 H2O1g2
given the following equilibrium constants at a certain temperature.
2 H21g2 + O21g2 ∆ 2 H2O1g2 Kc = 3.2 * 1081
N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 Kc = 3.5 * 108
- Consider the interconversion of A molecules (red spheres) and B molecules (blue spheres) according to the reaction A ∆ B. Each of the series of pictures at the right represents a separate experiment in which time increases from left to right: (b) What is the value of the equilibrium constant Kc for the reaction A ∆ B?
- The reaction A2 + B ∆ A + AB has an equilibrium con-stant Kc = 2. The following pictures represent reaction mix- tures that contain A atoms (red), B atoms (blue), and A2 and AB molecules.
(a) Which reaction mixture is at equilibrium?
The following pictures represent the initial state and the equilibrium state for the reaction of A2 molecules (red) with B atoms (blue) to give AB molecules. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
- Consider the reaction A + B ∆ AB. The vessel on the right contains an equilibrium mixture of A molecules (red spheres), B molecules (blue spheres), and AB molecules. If the stopcock is opened and the contents of the two vessels are allowed to mix, will the reaction go in the forward or reverse direction? Explain.
- The following pictures represent the composition of the equi- librium mixture for the reaction A + B ∆ AB at 300 K and at 400 K.
Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic? Explain using Le Châtelier's principle.
- The following picture represents the composition of the equi- librium mixture for the endothermic reaction A2 ∆ 2 A at 500 K. Draw a picture that represents the equilibrium mixture after each of the following changes. (b) Increasing the volume
- The following picture represents the equilibrium state for the reaction 2 AB ∆ A2 + B2. Which rate constant is larger, kf or kr? Explain.
- The following pictures represent the initial and equilibrium states for the exothermic decomposition of gaseous A mol- ecules (red) to give gaseous B molecules (blue). (b) Will the number of A molecules in the equilibrium mix- ture increase, decrease, or remain the same after each of the following changes? Explain. (3) Increasing the pressure by adding an inert gas
The following pictures represent the initial and equilibrium states for the exothermic decomposition of gaseous A mol- ecules (red) to give gaseous B molecules (blue). (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
The following pictures represent the initial and equilibrium states for the exothermic reaction of solid A (red) with gas- eous B2 (blue) to give gaseous AB. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
- Identify the true statement about the rate of the forward and reverse reaction once a reaction has reached equilibrium. (a) The rate of the forward reaction and the reverse reaction is zero. (b) The rate of the forward reaction is greater than the rate of the reverse reaction. (c) The rate of the reverse reaction is greater than the rate of the forward reaction. (d) The rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the reverse reaction.
- For each of the equilibria in Problem 15.56, write the equi-librium constant expression for Kp and give the equation that relates Kp and Kc. (a)
The reaction 2 AsH31g2 ∆ As21g2 + 3 H21g2 has Kp = 7.2 * 107 at 1073 K. At the same temperature, what is Kp for each of the following reactions? (a) As21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 AsH31g2
- The vapor pressure of water at 25 °C is 0.0313 atm. Cal- culate the values of Kp and Kc at 25 °C for the equilibrium H2O1l2 ∆ H2O1g2.
- For each of the following equilibria, write the equilibrium constant expression for Kc. Where appropriate, also write the equilibrium constant expression for Kp. (a) Fe2O31s2 + 3 CO1g2 ∆ 2 Fe1l2 + 3 CO21g2
- Which of the following reactions yield appreciable equilib- rium concentrations of both reactants and products? (a) 2 Cu1s2 + O21g2 ∆ 2 CuO1s2; Kc = 4 * 1045
- The value of Kc for the reaction 3 O21g2 ∆ 2 O31g2 is 1.7 * 10-56 at 25°C. Do you expect pure air at 25 °C to contain much O3 (ozone) when O2 and O3 are in equilib- rium? If the equilibrium concentration of O2 in air at 25 °C is 8 * 10-3 M, what is the equilibrium concentration of O3?
- Calculate the equilibrium concentrations at 25 °C for the reaction in Problem 15.84 if the initial concentrations are 3N2O44 = 0.0200 M and 3NO24 = 0.0300 M.
- The industrial solvent ethyl acetate is produced by the reac-tion of acetic acid with ethanol: CH3CO2H1soln2 + CH3CH2OH1soln2 ∆ CH3CO2CH2CH31soln2 + H2O1soln2 Ethyl acetate (b) A solution prepared by mixing 1.00 mol of acetic acid and 1.00 mol of ethanol contains 0.65 mol of ethyl ace- tate at equilibrium. Calculate the value of Kc. Explain why you can calculate K without knowing the volume of the solution.
- The following reaction, which has Kc = 0.145 at 298 K, takes place in carbon tetrachloride solution: 2 BrCl1soln2 ∆ Br21soln2 + Cl21soln2 A measurement of the concentrations shows 3BrCl4 = 0.050 M, 3Br24 = 0.035 M, and 3Cl24 = 0.030 M. (b) Determine the equilibrium concentrations of BrCl, Br1, and Cl2.
- An equilibrium mixture of N2, H2, and NH3 at 700 K con- tains 0.036 M N2 and 0.15 M H2. At this temperature, Kc for the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ∆ 2 NH31g2 is 0.29. What is the concentration of NH3?
