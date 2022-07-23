Chapter 15, Problem 106

At 100 °C, Kc = 4.72 for the reaction 2 NO21g2 ∆ N2O41g2. An empty 10.0-L flask is filled with 4.60 g of NO2 at 100 °C. What is the total pressure in the flask at equilibrium?

