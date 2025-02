Methanol (CH3OH) is manufactured by the reaction of carbon monoxide with hydrogen in the presence of a Cu/ZnO/Al2O3 catalyst: CO(g) + 2H2(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) ΔH° = -91 kJ. Does the amount of methanol increase, decrease, or remain the same when an equilibrium mixture of reactants and products is subjected to the following changes? (a) The temperature is increased. (b) CO is added. (c) Helium is added. (d) The catalyst is removed.