Problem 17-148e

A 40.0 mL sample of a mixture of HCl and H3PO4 was titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. The first equivalence point was reached after 88.0 mL of base, and the second equivalence point was reached after 126.4 mL of base.

(e) Sketch the pH titration curve, and label the buffer regions and equivalence points.