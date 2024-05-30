Chapter 16, Problem 17-143a

A 100.0 mL sample of a solution that is 0.100 M in HCl and 0.100 M in HCN is titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. Calculate the pH after the addition of the following volumes of NaOH: (a) 0.0 mL

