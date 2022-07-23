Skip to main content
Ch.17 - Applications of Aqueous Equilibria
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 - Applications of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 51
Chapter 17, Problem 51

Phenol (C6H5OH, Ka = 1.3 x 10^-10) is a weak acid used in mouthwashes, and pyridine (C5H5N, Kb = 1.8 x 10^-9) is a weak base used as a solvent. Calculate the value of Kn for the neutralization of phenol by pyridine. Does the neutralization reaction proceed very far toward completion?

Hello everyone today. We have the following question. Hydroxy element is a weak base used in the production of Nylon six. Hydro sonic acid is a weak acid. That is very poisonous. What is the K. In value or the equilibrium constant? Value for the neutralization reaction between hydroxide union and hydro psionic acid. Will the neutralization reaction go far into completion? And here we have the K. A. For our hydro sonic acid and R K B. For our hydroxyl. I mean so this is a weak acid and a weak base reaction. So it will go to completion. So what we need to do is we need to recall the equation for the equilibrium constant and that is our equilibrium constant will be equal to our K. A. Times our KB values divided by R K W. Furthermore, we can input the values that we have our K. A. Given in the problem was 4.9 times 10 to the negative 10 And our KB was 1.1 times 10 to the negative 8th. RKW was not provided. However, in a reference text you can easily find that it will be equal to one times 10 to the -14. This will give us an equilibrium constant of 5.39 times 10 To the negative 5th. So this is our equilibrium constant here. Now we need to know if it will go far into completion. So since our equilibrium constant is much less than the value of one, the reaction will not go far into completion and with that we have answered both parts of the question and with that I hope you have. I hope this helped, and until next day, next time.
