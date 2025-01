Problem 21.134b

Spinach contains a lot of iron but is not a good source of dietary iron because nearly all the iron is tied up in the oxalate complex [Fe(C 2 O 4 ) 3 ]3-.

(b) Under the acidic conditions in the stomach, the Fe3+ concentration should be greater because of the reaction

[Fe(C 2 O 4 ) 3 ]3-(aq) + 6 H 3 O+(aq) ⇌ Fe3+(aq) + 3 H 2 C 2 O 4 (aq) + 6 H 2 O(l)