Phosphorus pentachloride forms from phosphorus trichloride and chlorine:
(a) Use data in Appendix B to calculate ∆Ssys, ∆Ssurr, and ∆Stotal for this reaction. Is the reaction spontaneous under standard-state conditions at 25 °C?
What are the values of x and y for the following reaction if E° = 0.91 V and ∆G° = -527 kJ?
Reduction of mercury(II) oxide with zinc gives metallic mercury: (b) Estimate at what temperature, if any, the reaction will become nonspontaneous
Elemental sulfur is formed by the reaction of zinc sulfide with oxygen: (b) At what temperature, if any, the reaction will become nonspontaneous?
Phosphorus pentachloride forms from phosphorus trichloride and chlorine: PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) → PCl5(g) (b) Estimate the temperature at which the reaction will become nonspontaneous.
For the vaporization of benzene, ∆Hvap = 30.7 kJ/mol and ∆Svap = 87.0 J/(K*mol). Calculate ∆Ssurr and ∆Stotal at: (a) 70 °C
For the vaporization of benzene, ∆Hvap = 30.7 kJ/mol and ∆Svap = 87.0 J/(K*mol). Does benzene boil at 70 °C and 1 atm pressure? Calculate the normal boiling point of benzene.
