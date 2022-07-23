Chapter 19, Problem 44
Balance the half-reactions in Problem 19.42, assuming that they occur in acidic solution.
Video transcript
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (b) H2O2(aq) → O2(g)
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (c) MnO4-(aq) → MnO42-(aq)
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (d) CH3O→H(aq) CH2O(aq)
Balance the half-reactions in Problem 19.43, assuming that they occur in basic solution.
Write unbalanced oxidation and reduction half-reactions for the following processes. . (a) Te(s) + NO3-(aq) → TeO2(s) + NO(g)
Write unbalanced oxidation and reduction half-reactions for the following processes. . (b) H2O2(aq) + Fe2+(aq) → Fe3+(aq) + H2O(l)