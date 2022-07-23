Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
Chapter 19, Problem 3
Balance the redox reaction in basic solution. What is the coefficient on the hydroxide ion, and on which side of the equation does it appear? (a) 2 OH- in reactants (b) 4 OH- in products (c) 4 OH- in reactants (d) 3 OH- in reactants
