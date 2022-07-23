Skip to main content
Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 42b
Chapter 19, Problem 42b

Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (b) Pt2+ (aq) → Pt(s)

every once you were asked about the balance half reactions under acidic conditions and identify whether it is an oxidation reduction reaction. We need to first write this reaction out with B R minus eight years. And this yields 7 2. Like when we need to first balance the non hydrogen and non oxygen elements first, it's gonna be brimming. We have one brought me on the wrapped inside but to on the product side they can put a two in front of B R 03 minus. And just to balance it so now we can balance the oxygen by adding H 20 liquid to the side. That needs oxygen. We have six oxygen on the wrapping side but none on the product side drink it as six H 20 liquid to the product side. Now we can bounce our hydrogen by adding H plus to the side that needs hydrogen. We have no hydrogen on the reactive side. We have 12 on the product side. Look at 12 h plus the react inside. Now we can balance the charges by adding electrons to the more positive side. Also get our charges plus 12 here -2 Here, right here, right here Have a plus 10 over here and over here overall. So this means we need to add 10 electrons on the reactant side. For the balance reaction, I'm gonna get to the R 03 minus grants Plus 12 h plus eight plus electrons. It's gonna be our two. Like when Plus six H 20. And for our oxidation reaction, this means we're losing electrons electrons gonna be on the product side for the reduction reaction, this means we're gaining electrons so the electrons going to be on the reactive side. On this case, this is a reduction reaction because we have electrons on the left side, we're gaining electrons. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
