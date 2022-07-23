Skip to main content
Ch.20 - Nuclear Chemistry
McMurry 8th Edition
Ch.20 - Nuclear Chemistry
Problem 30d
Chapter 20, Problem 30d

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (d)

Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. Complete the reaction. So we have our gallium here and what's being added to it. Is this electron here to give us X. So we have to find out what X. Is. So in this reaction here, this plus sign is going to indicate that we are capturing something. And this is also going to be honest in an electron capture reaction. That's what the E. Stands for. And in the electron capture reaction our a or our atomic mass is going to stay the same for atomic number is going to decrease by one. We're adding one electron. So it's going to decrease by one. So how is that going to look like? Well, we're going to have our gallium, We have our 67 and R31 which is the number We're going to be adding one electron. And since we said that our mass number stays the same, that's going to be 67 on top. And we said that our Z. Or our atomic number will decrease by one. So that will look Like this. Who have z equals two. R 31 -1. To give us 30. If you look at the periodic table, The atomic number of 30. Lines up with zinc. So that's going to be our element symbol. And then the number was 30. And so this is going to be our complete reaction here. Overall, I do hope this helped. And until next time
