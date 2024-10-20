Problem 5

Which experiment and subsequent observation led to the discovery that atoms contain negatively charged particles, now known as electrons? (LO 2.10–2.12) (a) Oil is sprayed into a chamber and the speed at which the oil droplets fall is measured with and without an applied voltage. X rays in the chamber knock electrons out of air molecules. The electrons stick to the oil pro-ducing an overall negative charge on the drops. Adjusting the voltage changes the speed at which the negatively charged oil droplets fall. (b) When a high voltage is applied across metal electrodes at opposite ends of a sealed glass tube, a cathode ray is produced. The cathode ray is repelled by a negatively charged plate. (c) A radioactive substance emits alpha particles, which are directed at a thin gold foil. Most of the alpha par-ticles pass through the foil, but a few alpha particles are slightly deflected and some even bounce back toward the radioactive source. (d) The mass of different elements in a pure chemical com-pound are measured. Different samples of the compound always contains the same proportion of elements by mass.