Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 113a
(a) The unified atomic mass unit (u) is used to represent the extremely small mass of atoms. How many grams are equivalent to 1 u?
Textbook Question
The molar mass of HCl is 36.5 g/mol, and the average mass per HCl molecule is 36.5 u. Use the fact that 1 u = 1.6605 * 102 24g to calculate Avogadro's number.
Textbook Question
Fluorine occurs naturally as a single isotope. How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are present in deuterium fluoride (2HF)? (Deuterium is 2H.)
Textbook Question
The unified atomic mass unit (u) 1/12 the mass of a neutral atom of: (a) 1^H (b) 12^C (c) 14^C (d) 16^O
Textbook Question
(b) The mole is a unit used to represent a very large number of atoms. How many atoms are equivalent to 1 mol of atoms?
Textbook Question
Match the descriptions (a)–(e) with the following terms: atomic weight, atomic mass, mass number, atomic number, molar mass. (a) The mass of a specific atom such as one atom of 13C (b) The quantity determined by the number of protons in an element. (c) The number of grams in 1 mol of an element (d) The number of protons and neutrons in an element (e) The weighted average of the isotopic masses of an element's naturally occurring isotopes
Textbook Question
A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was then burned, yielding SO2 gas. The mass of the copper sulfide produced was 2.748 g. (c) Calculate the number of copper ions per cubic centimeter if the density of the copper sulfide is 5.6 g/cm3.
