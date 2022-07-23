Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 48
Chapter 2, Problem 48

Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. What are the symbols for the following elements? (a) Gadolinium (used in color TV screens) (b) Germanium (used in semiconductors) (c) Technetium (used in biomedical imaging) (d) Arsenic (used in pesticides)

Hey everyone in this example we need to provide the chemical symbol of tennessean on our periodic table. So when we look for tennessean on the periodic table, we're looking for the symbol T. Lower case S. Which stands for Tennessee in the element. We would find this at atomic number Z. We can recall that Z represents our value for atomic number equal to a value of 17. And we would recognize that this is located across period seven In Group seven A. And so to write out our chemical symbol for tennessean, we would have T lower case S. And then our atomic number on the left hand subscript here. So this will actually be our chemical symbol for Tennessean. To complete this example as our final answer. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
