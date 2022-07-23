Chapter 2, Problem 48

Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. What are the symbols for the following elements? (a) Gadolinium (used in color TV screens) (b) Germanium (used in semiconductors) (c) Technetium (used in biomedical imaging) (d) Arsenic (used in pesticides)

