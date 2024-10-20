Problem 3
What is the Lewis base in the reaction of oxalate with the mangenese ion to form [Mn(C2O4)3]2-? What is the oxidation state of Mn and the coordination number of the complex?
(a) Lewis base is C2O42-; Mn oxidation number is +3; coordination number is 3.
(b) Lewis base is C2O42-; Mn oxidination number is +2; coordination number is 6.
(c) Lewis base is Mn2+; Mn oxidation number is +2; coordination number is 3.
(d) Lewis base is Mn4+; Mn oxidation number is +4; coordination number is 6.
Problem 5
Refer to the figure showing the structure of various ligands to answer questions 4 and 5. Which ligand(s) can participate in linkage isomerism?
(a) All of the ligands can participate in linkage isomerism
(b) I, II, and III
(c) I and IV
(d) II and IV
Problem 7
Identify the false statement about the structures of the complex ion [Fe(en)2Cl2]+ shown below.
(a) Structures I and II are cis-trans isomers.
(b) Structures I and IV are cis-trans isomers.
(c) Structures I and III are enantiomers.
(d) Structures II and IV are enantiomers.
Problem 8.110c
Propose structures for molecules that meet the following
descriptions.
(c) Contains an S atom that has a coordinate covalent bond
- In excess of NH3(aq), Zn2+ forms a complex ion, [Zn(NH3)4]2+ which has a formation constant Kf = 7.8 x 10^8. Calculate the concentration of Zn2+ in a solution prepared by adding 1.00 x 10^-2 mol Zn(NO3)2 to 1.00 L of 0.250 M NH3. (a) 7.9 x 10^-4 M (b) 2.8 x 10^-6 M (c) 3.9 x 10^-9 M (d) 6.4 x 10^-11 M
Problem 16
Problem 21.10
What hybrid orbitals are used by the metal ion and how many unpaired electrons are present the complex ion [VCl4]- with tetrahedral geometry?
(a) sp3; 2 unpaired electrons
(b) sp3; 3 unpaired electrons
(c) sp3d2; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) sp3d2; 4 unpaired electrons
Problem 21.1
What is the electron configuration of Co2+ and how many unpaired electrons are in the free transition metal ion?
(a) [Ar]3d54s2; 5 unpaired electrons
(b) [Ar]3d54s2; 1 unpaired electron
(c) [Ar]3d7; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) [Ar]3d7; 1 unpaired electron
Problem 21.102
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram for the 3d orbitals of titanium in [Ti(H2O)6]3+]. Indicate the crystal field splitting, and explain why is [Ti(H2O)6]3+] colored.
Problem 21.105
The [Cr(H2O)6]3+ ion is violet, and [Cr(CN)6]3- is yellow. Explain this difference using crystal field theory. Use the colors to order H2O and CN- in the spectrochemical series.
Problem 21.106
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(a) [CrF6]3-
(b) [V(H2O)6]3+
(c) [Fe(CN)6]3-
Problem 21.107
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(a) [Cu(en)3]2+
(b) [FeF6]2-
(c) [Co(en)3]3+ (low spin)
Problem 21.108
The Ni2+(aq) cation is green, but Zn2+(aq) is colorless. Explain.
Problem 21.112
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram for a square planar complex, and explain why square planar geometry is especially common for d8 complexes.
Problem 21.113
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(d) [Cu(en)2]2+ (square planar)
Problem 21-113a
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(a) [Pt(NH3)4]2+ (square planar)
Problem 21-113b
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [MnCl4]2- (tetrahedral)
Problem 21-113c
For each of the following complexes, draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons.
(c) [Co(NCS)4]2- (tetrahedral)
Problem 21.114
Which of the following complexes are paramagnetic?
(a) [Mn(CN)6]3-
(b) [Zn(NH3)4]2+ (tetrahedral)
(c) [Fe(CN)6]4-
(d) [FeF6]4-
Problem 21.115
Which of the following complexes are diamagnetic?
(a) [Ni(H2O)6]2+
(b) [Co(CN)6]3-
(c) [HgI4]2- (tetrahedral)
(d) [Cu(NH3)4]2+ (square planar)
Problem 21.116
Although Cl- is a weak-field ligand and CN- is a strong field ligand, [CrCl6]3- and [Cr(CN)6]3- exhibit approximately the same amount of paramagnetism. Explain.
Problem 21.118a
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following:
(a) [Mn(H2O)6]2+
Problem 21.119
Explain why [CoCl4]2- (blue) and [Co(H2O)6]2+ (pink) have different colors. Which complex has its absorption bands at longer wavelengths?
Problem 21.120
Look at the colors of the isomeric complexes in Figure 21.12, and predict which is the stronger field ligand, nitro (-NO2) of nitrito (-ONO). Explain.
Problem 21.121
Predict the crystal field energy-level diagram for a linear ML2 complex that has two ligands along the :
Problem 21.122
Predict the crystal field energy-level diagram for a square pyramidal ML5 complex that has two ligands along the axes but only one ligand along the z axis. Your diagram should be intermediate between those for an octahedral ML6 complex and a square planar ML4 complex.
Problem 21.126b
Give a valence bond description of the bonding in each of the following complexes. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [NiBr4]2- (tetrahedral)
Problem 21.127a
For each of the following complexes, describe the bonding using valence bond theory. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(a) [AuCl4]2 (square planar)
Problem 21.127b
For each of the following complexes, describe the bonding using valence bond theory. Include orbital diagrams for the free metal ion and the metal ion in the complex. Indicate which hybrid orbitals the metal ion uses for bonding, and specify the number of unpaired electrons.
(b) [Ag(NH3)2]+
Problem 21.128a
There are two possible [M(OH)4]- complexes of first-series transition metals that have three unpaired electrons.
(a) What are the oxidation state and the identity of M in these complexes?
(b) Using orbital diagrams, give a valence bond description of the bonding in each complex.
(c) Based on common oxidation states of first-series transition metals (Figure 21.6), which [M(OH)4]- complex is more likely to exist?
<QUESTION REFERENCES FIGURE 21.6>-
Problem 21.129a
Two first-series transition metals have three unpaired electrons in complex ions of the type [MCl4]2-.
(a) What are the oxidation state and the identity of M in these complexes?
(b) Draw valence bond orbital diagrams for the two possible ions.
(c) Based on common oxidation states of first-series transition metals (Figure 21.6), which ion is more likely to exist?
<QUESTION REFERENCES FIGURE 21.6>
Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
