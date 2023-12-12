Chapter 21, Problem 7

Identify the false statement about the structures of the complex ion [Fe(en)2Cl2]+ shown below. (a) Structures I and II are cis-trans isomers. (b) Structures I and IV are cis-trans isomers. (c) Structures I and III are enantiomers. (d) Structures II and IV are enantiomers.

