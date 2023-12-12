Chapter 21, Problem 7
Identify the false statement about the structures of the complex ion [Fe(en)2Cl2]+ shown below.
(a) Structures I and II are cis-trans isomers.
(b) Structures I and IV are cis-trans isomers.
(c) Structures I and III are enantiomers.
(d) Structures II and IV are enantiomers.
Video transcript
What is the Lewis base in the reaction of oxalate with the mangenese ion to form [Mn(C2O4)3]2-? What is the oxidation state of Mn and the coordination number of the complex?
(a) Lewis base is C2O42-; Mn oxidation number is +3; coordination number is 3.
(b) Lewis base is C2O42-; Mn oxidination number is +2; coordination number is 6.
(c) Lewis base is Mn2+; Mn oxidation number is +2; coordination number is 3.
(d) Lewis base is Mn4+; Mn oxidation number is +4; coordination number is 6.
Refer to the figure showing the structure of various ligands to answer questions 4 and 5. Which ligand(s) can participate in linkage isomerism?
(a) All of the ligands can participate in linkage isomerism
(b) I, II, and III
(c) I and IV
(d) II and IV
Propose structures for molecules that meet the following
descriptions.
(c) Contains an S atom that has a coordinate covalent bond
What hybrid orbitals are used by the metal ion and how many unpaired electrons are present the complex ion [VCl4]- with tetrahedral geometry?
(a) sp3; 2 unpaired electrons
(b) sp3; 3 unpaired electrons
(c) sp3d2; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) sp3d2; 4 unpaired electrons