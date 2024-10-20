Problem 10

Consider the following oxoacids: HClO, HClO2, HClO3, and HClO4. In which oxoacid does chlorine have an oxidation

state of +5? Which oxoacid is the strongest?

(LO 22.17)

(a) HClO has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO4 is the strongest acid.

(b) HClO2 has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO is the strongest acid.

(c) HClO3 has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO4 is the strongest acid.

(d) HClO4 has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO is the strongest acid.