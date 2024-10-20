Problem 1
Which of the following elements is the best conductor of electricity? (LO 22.1)
(a) N (b) As
(c) P (d) Bi
Problem 4
Which element will react most vigorously with water, and what is the reaction that occurs?
(a) Lithium; 2 Li(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Li+(aq) + 2 H–(aq) + H2O2(aq)
(b) Potassium; 2 K(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 K+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq) + H2(g)
(c) Magnesium; Mg(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Mg2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq) + H2(g)
(d) Barium; Ba(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ba2+(aq) + 2 H–(aq) + H2O2(aq)
Problem 10
Consider the following oxoacids: HClO, HClO2, HClO3, and HClO4. In which oxoacid does chlorine have an oxidation
state of +5? Which oxoacid is the strongest?
(LO 22.17)
(a) HClO has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO4 is the strongest acid.
(b) HClO2 has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO is the strongest acid.
(c) HClO3 has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO4 is the strongest acid.
(d) HClO4 has a Cl oxidation state of +5, and HClO is the strongest acid.
Problem 20a
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(a) Write the formula of the simplest binary hydride of each element.
Problem 20d
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(d) Which hydrides react with water to give an acidic solution, and which give a basic solution?
Problem 21
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following
periodic table:
(c) Which hydrides react with water to give H2 gas? Write a balanced net ionic equation for each reaction.
Problem 22
The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides
of second-row elements:
(a) Identify the nonhydrogen atom in each case, and write the molecular formula for each hydride.
Problem 22.100
Using the shorthand notation of Figure 22.9, draw the structure of the cyclic silicate anion in which four SiO4 tetrahedra share O atoms to form an eight-membered ring of alternating Si and O atoms. Give the formula and charge of the anion.
Problem 22.101
Suggest a plausible structure for the silicate anion in the mineral thortveitite, Sc2Si2O7.
Problem 22.109
Describe the structures of the white and red allotropes of phosphorus, and explain why white phosphorus is so reactive.
Problem 22.113
Compare and contrast the properties of ammonia and phosphine.
Problem 22.119
In what forms is oxygen commonly found in nature?
Problem 22.126
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing basic character: Al2O3, Cs2O, K2O, N2O5.
Problem 22.132a
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the amphoteric oxide ZnO with:
a. Hydrochloric acid
Problem 22.133a
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the amphoteric oxide Ga2O3 with:
a. Aqueous sulfuric acid
Problem 22.141a
a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?
Problem 22.160d
Give one example from main-group chemistry that illustrates each of the following descriptions.
d. Polar molecule that violates the octet rule
Problem 22.163a
An important physiological reaction of nitric oxide (NO) is its interaction with the superoxide ion (O2–) to form the peroxynitrite ion (ONOO–).
a. Write electron-dot structures for NO, O2–, and ONOO–, and predict the O–N–O bond angle in ONOO–.
Problem 22.19f
Locate each of the following elements on the periodic table.
(f) Group 5A element that forms the strongest p bonds
Problem 22.20b
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
Which hydride has the lowest boiling point?
Problem 22.21a
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(a) Identify each binary hydride as ionic, covalent, or interstitial.
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Problem 22.21b
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Problem 22.22b
The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
Problem 22.23a
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(a) Which compound has the highest melting point?
Problem 22.23b
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) Which compound has the lowest boiling point?
Problem 22.26b
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(b) Classify each oxide as basic, acidic, or amphoteric.
Problem 22.26e
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(e) Which of these oxides has the highest melting point? Which has the lowest melting point?
Problem 22.29a
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(a) Identify the nonfluorine atom in each case, and write the molecular formula of each fluoride.
Problem 22.29b
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(b) Explain why the fluorides of nitrogen and phosphorus have different molecular structures but the fluorides of carbon and silicon have the same molecular structure.
Problem 22.3
Which of the following elements (X) will form a covalent hydride with the formula XH3 that is a gas at room temperature? (LO 22.4)
(a) Al (b) As (c) Ba (d) Se
