Step 1: Identify the chemical formula for each compound. For nitrous oxide, the formula is \( N_2O \). For hydrazine, the formula is \( N_2H_4 \). For calcium phosphide, the formula is \( Ca_3P_2 \). For phosphorous acid, the formula is \( H_3PO_3 \). For arsenic acid, the formula is \( H_3AsO_4 \).