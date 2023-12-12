Chapter 22, Problem 24
In the following pictures of oxides, red spheres represent O atoms or ions, and green spheres represent atoms or ions of a second- or third-row element in its highest oxidation state.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(b) Identify each oxide as ionic or covalent.
Why are CO and CN– so toxic to humans?
Using the shorthand notation of Figure 22.9, draw the structure of the silicate anion in:
(a) K4SiO4 (b) Ag10Si4O13
What is the relationship between the charge on the anion and the number of terminal O atoms?
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(c) Which compounds yield H2 gas when they are mixed together?
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(a) Write the formula of the oxide that has each of these elements in its highest oxidation state.
The following models represent the structures of binary
oxides of second- and third-row elements in their highest
oxidation states:
(a) Identify the non-oxygen atom in each case, and write the molecular formula for each oxide.
Consider the elements Mn, Al, C, S, and Si. Which element forms the strongest π bonds?