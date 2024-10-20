Problem 2.142
Butane, the fuel used in disposable lighters, has the formula C4H10. The carbon atoms are connected in the sequence C-C-C-C, and each carbon has four covalent bonds. Draw the structural formula of butane.
Problem 23.30
Convert the following model into a condensed structure and line drawing. Draw the structures of two isomeric compounds.
Problem 23.31
Convert the following models into a condensed structures and line drawings.
(a)
Problem 23.56a
Propose structures and draw condensed formulas for molecules that meet the following descriptions.
(a) A ketone with the formula C5H10
Problem 23.56b
Propose structures and draw condensed formulas for molecules that meet the following descriptions.
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
Problem 23.56c
Propose structures and draw condensed formulas for molecules that meet the following descriptions.
(c) A compound with formula C2H5NO2 that is both an amine and a carboxylic acid
Problem 23.57a
Give line drawings for each of the following molecular formulas. You may have to use rings and/or multiple bonds in some instances.
(a) C2H7N
- Methionine, one of the 20 amino acid building blocks from which proteins are made, has the following structure. What is the chemical formula of methionine? In writing the for-mula, list the element symbols in alphabetical order, and give the number of each element as a subscript.
Problem 43
- Cyclohexane, C6H12, is an important starting material used in the industrial synthesis of nylon. Each carbon has four covalent bonds, two to hydrogen and two to other carbons. Draw the structural formula of cyclohexane.
Problem 143
Problem 144
Isooctane, the substance in gasoline from which the term octane rating derives, has the formula C8H18. Each carbon has four covalent bonds, and the atoms are connected in the sequence shown. Draw the complete structural formula of isooctane.
- Fructose, C6H12O6, is the sweetest naturally occurring sugar and is found in many fruits and berries. Each carbon has four covalent bonds, each oxygen has two covalent bonds, each hydrogen has one covalent bond, and the atoms are connected in the sequence shown. Draw the complete struc-tural formula of fructose.
Problem 145
Ch.23 - Organic and Biological Chemistry
Back