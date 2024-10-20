What are the names of the sugars in DNA and RNA, and how do they differ?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that DNA and RNA are nucleic acids, which are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
Step 2: Identify the sugar present in DNA. The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose, which is a five-carbon sugar (pentose) with the chemical formula C5H10O4.
Step 3: Identify the sugar present in RNA. The sugar in RNA is ribose, which is also a five-carbon sugar (pentose) but with the chemical formula C5H10O5.
Step 4: Compare the structures of deoxyribose and ribose. The key difference is that deoxyribose lacks an oxygen atom on the 2' carbon, hence the name 'deoxy' (meaning 'without oxygen').
Step 5: Summarize the difference: DNA contains deoxyribose, which has one less oxygen atom than ribose, the sugar found in RNA. This structural difference is crucial for the distinct functions and properties of DNA and RNA.