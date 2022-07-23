Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
Chapter 3, Problem 39c
Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (d) UO2 + HF → UF4 + H2O
Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (a) The explosion of ammonium nitrate: NH4NO3 → N2 + O2 + H2O
Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (b) The spoilage of wine into vinegar: C2H6O + O2 → C2H4O2 + H2O
Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (a) SiCl4 + H2O → SiO2 + HCl
Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (b) P4O10 + H2O → H3PO4
Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (c) CaCN2 + H2O → CaCO3 + NH3
