Chapter 3, Problem 13
Lactic acid forms in muscle tissue after strenuous exercise. Elemental analysis shows that lactic acid is 40.0% carbon, 6.71% hydrogen, and 53.3% oxygen by mass. If the molec-ular weight of lactic acid is 90.08, what is the molecular for-mula? (LO 3.11) (a) CH2O (b) C3H6O3 (c) C4H8O4 (d) C4H10O2
Silver sulfide, the tarnish on silverware, comes from the reaction of silver metal with hydrogen sulfide (H2S).The unbalanced equation is: Ag + H2S + O2 --> Ag2S + H2O Unbalanced If the reaction was used intentionally to prepare Ag2S, how many grams would be formed from 496 g of Ag, 80.0 g of H2S, and excess O2 if the reaction takes place in 90% yield? (LO 3.9) (a) 525 g (b) 1139 g (c) 583 g (d) 1025
Dimethylhydrazine, a colorless liquid used as a rocket fuel, is 40.0% C, 13.3% H, and 46.7% N. What is the empirical formula? (LO 3.11) (a) CH4N9 (b) CH2N (c) C2H4N (d) C2H5N2
Combustion analysis is performed on 0.50 g of a hydrocar-bon and 1.55 g of CO2, and 0.697 g of H2O are produced. The mass spectrum for the hydrocarbon is provided below. What is the molecular formula? (LO 3.12 and 3.13)
(a) C5H11 (b) C8H18 (c) C11H10 (d) C10H22