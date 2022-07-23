Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
Chapter 3, Problem 34

What is the difference between a covalent bond and an ionic bond?

Hello. In this problem we are asked to distinguish an ionic bond from a Covalin bond. In terms of electrons. Ionic bonds typically form between a metal like sodium and a non metal like chlorine. So sodium has one valence electron represented by the one dot. And corinne has seven. sodium will donate its valence electron to form probably charged lions and florian will gain the electron to form negatively charged on this interaction. Then between opposite charges results in the formation of what we call a ionic bond, like a vagabond typically forms between two non metals. We have hydrogen which has unveiled its electron and then chlorine another non metal which has seven valence electrons. So these two will come together then to share their valence electron. The sharing of electrons results in the formation of a Kobe long bond. So this corresponds to answer a then where a ionic bond is formed by the transfer of valence electrons and a coral A bond is formed by the sharing of valence electrons. Thanks for watching Hope this help
Fluoxetine, marketed as an antidepressant under the name Prozac, can be represented by the following ball-and-stick molecular model. Write the molecular formula for fluoxetine, and calculate its molecular weight. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, yellow green = F, ivory = H.)
The following diagram represents the reaction of A2 (red spheres) with B2 (blue spheres):

(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction, and identify the limiting reactant. (b) How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2 and 1.0 mol of B2?

What is the percent composition of cysteine, one of the 20 amino acids commonly found in proteins? (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, yellow = S, ivory = H.)
Cytosine, a constituent of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), can be represented by the following molecular model. If 0.001 mol of cytosine is submitted to combustion analysis, how many moles of CO2 and how many moles of H2O would be formed? (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, ivory = H.)
A hydrocarbon of unknown formula CxHy was submitted to combustion analysis with the following results. What is the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon?

Which of the following equations is balanced?

(a) The development reaction in silver-halide photography: 2 AgBr + 2 NaOH + C6H6O2 → 2 Ag + H2O + 2 NaBr + C6H4O2

(b) The preparation of household bleach: 2 NaOH + Cl2 → NaOCl + NaCl + H2O

