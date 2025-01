Problem 4

Refer to the figure to answer questions 4 and 5. The images are a molecular representation of three different substances, AX3, AY3, and AZ3, dissolved in water. (Water molecules are omitted for clarity.)

Which of the substances is the weakest electrolyte? (LO 4.6) (a) AX3 (b) AY3 (c) AZ3 (d) All of the substances are strong electrolytes.