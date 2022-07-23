Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 146
Iron content in ores can be determined by a redox procedure in which the sample is first reduced with Sn2+, as in Problem 4.130, and then titrated with KMnO4 to oxidize the Fe2+ to Fe3+. The balanced equation is What is the mass percent Fe in a 2.368 g sample if 48.39 mL of a 0.1116 M KMnO4 solution is needed to titrate the Fe3 + ?
