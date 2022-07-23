Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 101
The odor of skunks is caused by chemical compounds called thiols. These compounds, of which butanethiol (C4H10S) is a representative example, can be deodorized by reaction with household bleach (NaOCl) according to the following equation: according to the following equation? How many grams of butanethiol can be deodorized by reac-tion with 5.00 mL of 0.0985 M NaOCl?
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions. Note that HClO3 is a strong acid. (a)
Write balanced net ionic equations for the following reactions. Note that HClO3 is a strong acid. (b)
A flask containing 450 mL of 0.500 M HBr was accidentally knocked to the floor. How many grams of K2CO3 would you need to put on the spill to neutralize the acid according to the following equation?
Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) reacts with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in aqueous sulfuric acid according to the follow-ing equation: How many milliliters of a 0.250 M KMnO4 solution are needed to react completely with 3.225 g of oxalic acid?
Oxalic acid, H2C2O4, is a toxic substance found in spinach leaves. What is the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 12.0 g of oxalic acid in enough water to give 400.0 mL of solution? How many milliliters of 0.100 M KOH would you need to titrate 25.0 mL of the oxalic acid solution according to the following equation?
How many milliliters of 1.00 M KOH must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (a) A mixture of 0.240 M LiOH (25.0 mL) and 0.200 M HBr (75.0 mL)
