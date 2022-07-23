Chapter 4, Problem 101

The odor of skunks is caused by chemical compounds called thiols. These compounds, of which butanethiol (C4H10S) is a representative example, can be deodorized by reaction with household bleach (NaOCl) according to the following equation: according to the following equation? How many grams of butanethiol can be deodorized by reac-tion with 5.00 mL of 0.0985 M NaOCl?

