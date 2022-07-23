Chapter 4, Problem 9

When 75.0 mL of a 0.100 M lead(II) nitrate solution is mixed with 100.0 mL of a 0.190 M potassium iodide solu-tion, a yellow-orange precipitate of lead(II) iodide is formed. What is the mass in grams of lead(II) iodide formed? Assume the reaction goes to completion. (LO 4.11, 4.15) (a) 1.729 g (b) 3.458 g (c) 4.380 g (d) 8.760 g

