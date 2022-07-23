Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 95

Why do we use a double arrow to show the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in aqueous solution?

Hey everyone, we're asked true or false. The double arrow in the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in water indicates the equilibrium between the reactant and the products. So as we know weak assets and week basis partially disassociate in water. So if we looked at an example, if we say H A. Is a weak acid and we react this with water, we have this equilibrium between the an ion and our hydro ni um ions. So based on this information, our statement would be true. So that double arrow does in fact indicate the equilibrium between the reactant and the products. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
