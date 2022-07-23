Chapter 4, Problem 95
Why do we use a double arrow to show the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in aqueous solution?
A 250.0 g sample of a white solid is known to be a mixture of KNO3, BaCl2, and NaCl. When 100.0 g of this mixture is dis-solved in water and allowed to react with excess H2SO4, 67.3 g of a white precipitate is collected. When the remaining 150.0 g of the mixture is dissolved in water and allowed to react with excess AgNO3, 197.6 g of a second precipitate is collected. (a) What are the formulas of the two precipitates?
(b) What is the mass of each substance in the original 250 g mixture?
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous perchloric acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous sodium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous acetic acid.
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous hydrobromic acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.