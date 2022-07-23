Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 96a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 96a

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous perchloric acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization of acetic acid with potassium hydroxide. Writing this out, we know that acetic acid has the formula of CH three C. 00. H. And this will be in its acquis form. We were told that it reacted with potassium hydroxide which has a formula of K. O. H. And this is also in its acquis form. Now when these two react are acetic acid is going to donate a proton to our base. And so we will form water which will be in its liquid form. Then we will also produce assault which is going to be potassium acetate with a formula of CH three C. O. Okay. And this will also be in its acquis form. Now to check if everything is balanced, it looks like everything is completely balanced and this will be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) What is the mass of each substance in the original 250 g mixture?

577
views
Textbook Question
Assume that you are given a solution of an unknown acid or base. How can you tell whether the unknown substance is acidic or basic?
384
views
Textbook Question
Why do we use a double arrow to show the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in aqueous solution?
864
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous sodium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous acetic acid.

738
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous hydrobromic acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.

912
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous barium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous nitric acid.

777
views