Ch.5 - Periodicity & Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.5 - Periodicity & Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 28
Chapter 5, Problem 28

Identify each of the following orbitals, and give n and l quantum numbers for each. (a)

Illustration of orbitals showing angular momentum quantum numbers for quantum mechanics.

(b)

Video transcript

welcome back everyone. We need to identify the orbital's and provide the N. N. L. Quantum numbers for each of the following illustrations. Beginning with illustration one looking at our illustration, we have this flower shaped orbital so we want to recall that when we have a flower shaped orbital, this tells us that we have a D. Orbital. And specifically we can designate this D orbital by its orientation along the given axis. In the illustration where we see that we have the flower shaped orbital oriented along the Y. Z. Axis perpendicular to our X. Axis. And so we can specifically designate this as a D. Y. Z orbital. Where also according to this illustration, this orbital is located in the fourth shell which is going to tell us our value for N. Where we can say that therefore N. Is equal to four. And recall that end describes our principle quantum number. And so we can fully designate this orbital as a four D. Y. Z orbital. Our next step is to give our value for L. Where we want to recall that L. Represents our angular momentum quantum number and we want to recall that this number, our angular momentum quantum number L can range from zero up to Our Principal Quantum # N -1. And specifically because we designated that we have a D orbital based on the flower shape. This letter D tells us that we have a D sub shell and because we are in the D sub shell, we already know our angular momentum quantum number based on our lecture notes where the D sub shell should always have an L. Value equal to two. And so for our first illustration we would confirm that our end value is equal to four and R. L. Value is equal to two for the four D. Y. Z orbital depicted. Now moving on to illustration two, we see that we have at the origin of our axes the meeting point of all of our axis. So the Y. Z. And X axis all meet at the origin of this sphere spherical shaped orbital. And so because we have this spherical shaped orbital oriented along all our axis at the origin, we would recognize this as an US orbital. And from our lecture notes we want to recall that an s orbital being are essential has an angular momentum quantum number always equal to a value of zero. Now looking at our illustration further, it says that this orbital is located in the fifth shell which tells us that therefore our principal momentum quantum number is equal to a value of five. And so for our second illustration we have our principal momentum quantum number equal to five and then our angular momentum quantum number L equal to zero. So it's highlighted in yellow represents our quantum number values for the two illustrations. So for illustration to we want to confirm that this is going to be a five S orbital with L equal to zero and unequal to five. And as we stated illustration one is a four D, y Z orbital where L is equal to two and N is equal to four. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
