Chapter 5, Problem 133

X rays with a wavelength of 1.54 * 10-10 m are produced when a copper metal target is bombarded with high-energy electrons that have been accelerated by a voltage difference of 30,000 V. The kinetic energy of the electrons equals the product of the voltage difference and the electronic charge in coulombs, where 1 volt-coulomb = 1 J. (a) What is the kinetic energy in joules and the de Broglie wavelength in meters of an electron that has been accel-erated by a voltage difference of 30,000 V?

