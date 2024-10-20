Problem 12a

Given the following information, construct a Born–Haber cycle to calculate the lattice energy of CaCl 2 (s). (LO 6.13)

Net energy change for the formation of CaCl 2 (s) form Ca(s) and Cl 2 (g) = -795.4 kJ/mol

Heat of sublimation for Ca(s) = +178 kJ/mol

E i1 for Ca(s) = +590 kJ/mol

E i2 for Ca(g) = +1145 kJ/mol

Bond dissociation energy for Cl 2 (g) = +243 kJ/mol

E ea1 for Cl(g) = -348.6 kJ/mol

(a) 2603 kJ/mol (b) 2254 kJ/mol (c) 2481 kJ/mo (d) 1663 kJ/mol