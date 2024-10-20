- Give the ground state electron configuration and number of unpaired electrons in a Ru2+ ion. (LO 6.1, 6.2) (a) 3Kr45s2 4d4 0 unpaired electrons (b) 3Kr45s2 4d6 0 unpaired electrons (c) 3Kr44d6 4 unpaired electrons (d) 3Kr45s24d4 4 unpaired electrons
Problem 2
- Which of the following processes requires the largest input of energy? (LO 6.5) (a) (b) (c) (d)
Problem 5
- The successive ionization energies for a second-period element are given. What is the identity of the element? (LO 6.8) Ea1 = 1402 kJ/mol Ea2 = 2856 kJ/mol Ea3 = 4578 kJ/mol Ea4 = 7475 kJ/mol Ea5 = 9445 kJ/mol Ea6 = 53,266 kJ/mol Ea7 = 64,630 kJ/mol (a) Be (b) C (c) N (d) F
Problem 7
- Which of the following processes will release the most energy? (LO 6.9) (a) (b) (c) (d)
Problem 8
- Elements that have large negative electron affinities generally have (LO 6.10) (a) high values for Zeff and a vacancy in a valence orbital. (b) low values for Zeff and a vacancy in a valence orbital. (c) high values for Zeff and filled valence orbitals. (d) low values for Zeff and filled valence orbitals.
Problem 9
Problem 10
Predict the formula of the ionic compound that forms between potassium and sulfur. (LO 6.11) (a) KS (b) KS2 (c) K2S2 (d) K2S
Problem 11
Which molecular scale image best represents the ionic com-pound that forms between cesium and chlorine? (Cesium is represented by red circles, and chlorine is represented by blue circles.) (LO 6.12) (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
- For a multielectron atom, a 3s orbital lies lower in energy than a 3p orbital because (LO 5.16) (a) a 3p orbital has more nodal surfaces than a 3s orbital. (b) an electron in a 3p orbital has a higher probability of being closer to the nucleus than an electron in a 3s orbital. (c) inner electrons shield electrons in a 3p orbital more effec-tively than electrons in a 3s orbital. (d) the energy of the electron can be spread between three 3p orbitals instead of only one 3s orbital.
Problem 12
Problem 12a
Given the following information, construct a Born–Haber cycle to calculate the lattice energy of CaCl2(s). (LO 6.13)
Net energy change for the formation of CaCl2(s) form Ca(s) and Cl2(g) = -795.4 kJ/mol
Heat of sublimation for Ca(s) = +178 kJ/mol
Ei1 for Ca(s) = +590 kJ/mol
Ei2 for Ca(g) = +1145 kJ/mol
Bond dissociation energy for Cl2(g) = +243 kJ/mol
Eea1 for Cl(g) = -348.6 kJ/mol
(a) 2603 kJ/mol (b) 2254 kJ/mol (c) 2481 kJ/mo (d) 1663 kJ/mol
- Which element has the largest atomic radius? (LO 5.20) (a) Rb (b) Co (c) Mg d) As
Problem 15
- Which of the following spheres is likely to represent a metal atom and which a nonmetal atom? Which sphere in the products represents a cation and which an anion?
Problem 22
Problem 31
Three binary compounds are represented on the following drawing: red with red, blue with blue, and green with green. Give a likely formula for each compound.
Problem 33
Given the following values for steps in the formation of CaO(s) from its elements, draw a Born–Haber cycle similar to that shown in Figure 6.7. Eea1 for O1g2 = -141 kJ/mol Eea2 for O1g2 = 745.1 kJ/mol Heat of sublimation for Ca1s2 = 178 kJ/mol Ei1 for Ca1g2 = 590 kJ/mol Ei1 for Ca1g2 = 1145 kJ/mol Bond dissociation energy for O21g2 = 498 kJ/mol Lattice energy for CaO1s2 = 3401 kJ/mol
Problem 36
What is the difference between a molecule and an ion?
Problem 37a
Label the following species as molecules or ions. (a) NO3-
Problem 37c
Label the following species as molecules or ions. (c) NO2
Problem 38a
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (a) Be2+
Problem 38b
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (b) Rb+
Problem 38c
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (c) Se2-
Problem 38d
How many protons and electrons are in each of the following ions? (d) Au3+
- What tripositive ion has the electron configuration 3Kr4 4d3?
Problem 45
- There are two elements in the transition-metal series Sc through Zn that have four unpaired electrons in their 2+ ions. Identify them.
Problem 46
- Which element in the transition-metal series Sc through Zn has five unpaired electrons in its +3 ion?
Problem 47
- Which atom or ion in the following pairs would you expect to be larger? (c) O-or O2-
Problem 48
- Which atom or ion in the following pairs would you expect to be larger? (c) Cr3+ or Cr6+
Problem 49
- Order the following ions from smallest to largest: Sr2+, Se2-, Br-, Rb+.
Problem 50
- Order the following ions from smallest to largest: Mg2+, O2-, F-, Na+.
Problem 51
- Which ion has a larger atomic radius, Cu+ or Cu2+? Explain your reasoning.
Problem 52
- The following ions all have the same number of electrons: Ti4+, Sc3+, Ca2+, S2-. Order them according to their expected sizes, and explain your answer.
Problem 54
Problem 61a
(a) Which has the smaller fourth ionization energy, Sn or Sb?
